Chamber orchestra performs fall recital

The Chamber Orchestra performs their fall recital Monday night. Cheyenne Alexis | The Volante

Twelve musicians took the stage Monday for a night of music.

Under the direction of Ioana Galu, the Chamber Orchestra’s fall recital included seven songs.

Nicole Santos, a first-year violin player, said she was looking forward to the concert.

“The songs with Dr. Gesteland, we’re doing a couple songs with her,” Santos said. “It’s cool because we sound like one of those old fashioned string orchestras.”

Starting with “Divertimento” by Mozart, the air was filled with a classical symphony.

The Roosevelt High School Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Kate Mathews, performed “Simple Symphony” by Benjamin Britten, with the USD Chamber Orchestra.

Claire Hoogland, a sophomore violinist, said she enjoyed performing with the high schoolers.

“It was exciting being with the high schoolers — we do it annually,” Hoogland said.

“I’ll be Seeing You,” a familiar tune from “The Notebook” was the final song in this fall concert.

Galu said working with her students is a mutually beneficial relationship.

“I’m privileged to work with those students,” Galu said. “I learn from them everyday, and they learn from me.”