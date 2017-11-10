Coyote volleyball falls to Denver in overtime

The Coyote volleyball team fell to the Denver Pioneers 3-2 Friday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Logan Rahn | The Volante

Though the Coyote women held on for two sets against the Denver Pioneers, they fell behind during the fifth and final set and lost 3-2 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Friday night.

The volleyball team’s final home game Friday night started by honoring the four seniors on the team: Raquel West, Meagan Kerns, Kelly Law and Brittany Jessen.

Jessen was also awarded for reaching her 4,689th dig, the most in Coyote athletic history.

Despite a leg injury, Kerns served first before returning to the bench, giving her her final serve in her final home game.

The Coyotes took off early and won the first set 25-15. Their early domination was quickly put off by the Pioneers – they lost the second set 20-25. The Coyote women regained their momentum in the third set, 25-19, but again couldn’t find a way to close out the push by Denver in the fourth set.

The Coyotes started off strong in the extra set, even leading several times, but ultimately couldn’t hold on and dropped the final set 11-15.

Junior Hayley Dotseth led the Coyotes in kills with 16. Sophomore Elizabeth Loschen also had an impressive night with 10 kills and four blocks, while Jessen posted 36 assists and seven kills. Sophomore Anne Rasmussen led the Coyotes in digs with 41 – the next highest was junior Kristina Susak at 21.

The Coyotes will travel to Denver, CO next weekend to kick off the postseason at the Summit Leagure tournaments Nov. 17-19.