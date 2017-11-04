Death of USD student announced

A USD student passed away Saturday.

First-year Kennedy Tomsha, a biology major from Tulare, SD, was involved in a car accident while traveling home over the weekend, according to an email sent to students Saturday afternoon.

“Her father wanted everyone to know how much Kennedy loved her family and USD,” the email said.

Counseling will be available for students on Sunday in the Beede/Mickelson basement at 7 p.m.

The following resources are available to students:

USD Counseling Center (605) 677-5777

Office of the VP and Dean of Students (605) 677-5331

University Police Department (605) 677-5342