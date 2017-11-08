Four things that shouldn’t be said to an art major

As a studio arts major, I often get bombarded with annoying statements and questions.

They range from, “Oh, I could do that” to, “Your classes must be easy” to, “It must be cheap.”

Here are four things that shouldn’t be said to an artist.

“I could do that”

Saying, “Oh, I could do that” when looking at a project an artist has done is one of the most conceded things to say to an artist for two reasons.

First of all, this implies that their artwork requires little time or effort.

Secondly, if someone implies they could do artwork similar to what a studio art major turns out, then why aren’t they?

Ultimately, telling an artist that they or anyone else “could do that” is the equivalent of telling a journalist or an accounting major that you could do their field of school work.

“Art classes must be easy”

The saying “practice makes perfect” is very true for art majors. For my drawing major, I have to do a self-portrait, two separate drawings of hands and two separate drawings of feet.

Though I can’t speak for anyone else in my drawing class, drawing a self-portrait has been difficult for me. Not to mention I’ve never had to draw a foot before.

Like with any field of study, upper level courses require more time and creativity to finish projects.



“Will you design my tattoo for free?”

Don’t ask for someone to design a tattoo, poster or logo for free.

Instead of asking if an artist to design a tattoo, for example, ask how much it would cost for that specific design.

Offering to buy an existing piece of artwork or even ordering a custom design is providing an opportunity for the artist to make some money after putting in their time and effort.

The only time it’d be executable to ask for a free design is if the design is for a non-profit.

“Being an art major must be cheap”

Just this semester alone, I’ve spent more than $100 for two 18-inch by 24-inch drawing pads, a set of drawing pencils, four 22-inch by 30-inch sheets of paper and other drawing materials.

Also, I spend $20 each month on Adobe software to be able to work on digital design homework at home because I live off campus.

Between the two studio courses I’m taking this term, I’ve spent nearly $200 just on art supplies for one semester.

Although there are majors that require more expensive course supplies, that doesn’t mean that being an art major is cheap. The difference between studio art majors and other majors is that studio art majors can sell projects once they’re finished.

Ultimately, every student and major has comments or questions they hate hearing.

With studio art majors, though, it’s often thought that the major is cheap and easy. Being a studio art major has taught me to see it differently.

Instead of believing a major is easy or hard or that one’s major doesn’t fit their personality, let’s embrace and admire the major we’ve each chosen.