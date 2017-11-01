Macklemore performs in DakotaDome, meets students at Walmart

It’s not every day that Macklemore walks into the Vermillion Walmart wearing Gucci sunglasses and a fur coat.

Macklemore performed in the DakotaDome Tuesday night to a crowd of hundreds. Several hours before his performance, he stopped by Walmart and browsed the seasonal Halloween aisle and the technology section.

Two students took their shopping trip to the next level when they decided to approach him.

“Me and Katie walked into Walmart and in the corner of my eye, I saw Macklemore,” said Jaycie Pohlman, a sophomore strategic communications major. “He was in the Halloween section, so we went up to him and I said, ‘Excited for your concert tonight!’”

Pohlman and her friend Katie Jenkins, a junior strategic communications major, took the chance to get a selfie with Macklemore and one of his bodyguards.

After taking the photo, they continued shopping until Macklemore wheeled up to them in one of the store’s motorized scooters.

“We casually walked by and he was in one of those scooter things, and we went over to the technology section and he just kind of rolled up to Jaycie,” Jenkins said. “She’s like, ‘Are you trying to run us over?’ and he said ‘No, I just wanna hang out with you guys,’ and we talked to him for a while about the concert and what we’re doing after and where we’re from.”

Their conversation was lighthearted and funny, Pohlman said.

The pair said they got floor tickets and were planning to make their way to the front of the crowd in hopes Macklemore would recognize them once again.

“He asked me, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ and I said, ‘going to a concert, wanna come with?’” Pohlman said. “He said ‘Oh, I’ll meet you there.’ He was really funny and nice.”