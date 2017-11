By early 2018, a Starbucks kiosk will be up and running in the Vermillion Hy-Vee.

Joshua Suing, the Vermillion Hy-Vee store director, said the addition has been in the works for “quite a while.”

“We’re excited,” Suing said.

They’re in the process of hiring two full-time and 10 to 12 part-time baristas, Suing said.

Hy-Vee’s entire dining room will be remodeled to accommodate the addition.

Suing said he thinks Starbucks will be a “good fit for Vermillion.”