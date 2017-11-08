The importance of art programs, creativity

For a lot of universities, sports are an integral part of the college experience. Students enjoy screaming for their favorite team and exhibiting school colors as a way to show team spirit.

Sports programs, while fun and entertaining, shouldn’t be the main focus in terms of academics. It’s important to have balance in what’s learned on campus, and part of that balance is to not favor one program far more than any other.

Many benefits are provided by the arts program alone. Creativity is what builds new ideas in young minds, especially where other subjects, such as math, science and English, are concerned.

Part of learning is coming up with the motivation to want to continue education after high school. Motivation stems from wanting to bring ideas or dreams to life.

In a world that demands instant results due to the fast pace of technology, art teaches students to be patient with themselves. This field also demonstrates that the best results come from taking the time to do a project slowly at first in order to enjoy the results of hard work and dedication later.

Freedom of expression also comes through learning art in a time when students are sometimes expected to tone done their words so as not to offend others.

By learning art, students are able to use painting and drawing techniques as a form of therapy or release.

Art teaches students to look at the world through a different lens, a lens that allows a clearer perception of true human interaction simply by drawing people having a picnic or even a self portrait.

I took an art class last year and I was able to learn that even though there’s pain in life, we as people have the ability to stand back up and rise above that pain simply by allowing it to be released in a form of self-expression.

Art teaches students how to understand the mental part of their bodies in a modern world where face-to-face interaction is often more hostile than it is peaceful.

Art programs teach students to keep trying, to have patience and to give their undivided attention to projects that have deadlines.

We should all take time to be creative, because it will benefit us in the short and long term.