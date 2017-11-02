Town hall discussion on sexual assault planned at USD

USD announced on Twitter Wednesday night that there’ll be a town hall discussion on Nov. 13 regarding sexual assault.

Citing a previous Volante article on the recent arrest of two football players on rape charges, the tweet said, “some of our recent comments fell short,” and, “they don’t reflect our values and priorities.”

Junior Danny Rambo and sophomore Dale Williamson turned themselves in to police Oct. 30 after a warrant was issued for their arrest following an alleged sexual assault on Oct. 22.

Rambo is charged with one count of second-degree rape and Williamson is charged with one count of attempted second-degree rape.

The location of the town hall hasn’t been determined.