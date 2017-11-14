Universities should allow more pets in dorms

College is a hive filled with stress — whether it’s work, test or paper-related. Often this stress can be overwhelming to deal with.

Animals have this innate ability to know when something’s wrong with someone and are able to give the unconditional love, understanding and comfort that not every human has the capacity to give.

Unfortunately, most colleges have decided that students need to have a legitimate reason for keeping animals in the dorms: dorms these students are paying to stay in. The main legitimate reason for being allowed to keep an animal in the dorms is if the student has proof of some sort of mental illness.

Mental illness should be treated with delicacy and understanding, because many don’t feel comfortable revealing to others that they have a mental illness.

When a student receives permission from the university to have an animal, there’s a sign placed outside of the student’s dorm room, which sends a signal to others that the possible reason for this allowance is that the student might have some sort of mental illness.

Mental illness shouldn’t be advertised. Regardless of health, all students should be allowed the option of keeping a pet in their room in order to relieve stress.

There should be some sort of policy that would allow students to be allowed to pay an extra fee and paired up with a roommate that wouldn’t be allergic or mind having an animal in the dorms.

Pets provide comfort – even their mere presence allows people, those who like animals, to feel calm and think more clearly when it comes to stress from school.

Knowing that there’s always going to be a friendly, furry face to greet them on days that were horrible and gloomy will provide peace to students.

Instead of making life harder on students, universities should provide a method that will allow students to keep pets in their rooms, without having students go through paperwork.

Universities should realize that all humans deserve the opportunity to feel loved when they return to their room after hours of studying.

Despite students being young, this doesn’t mean that they don’t struggle and being allowed to have an animal, regardless of health concerns, will make college and studying easier to cope with in the long run.