Video & photo gallery: Spectrum drag show features new performers

Persephone Shakers performs at Spectrum's biannual drag show on Wednesday night. Maria Potratz | The Volante

This year’s drag show saw an increase in student performers and a significant spike in attendance.

Four out of the show’s nine performers were USD students, and more than 400 people attended the event.

Spectrum’s biannual drag show was held in the Muenster University Center ballroom Wednesday night.

Junior Nate Keane, also known by his stage name Venus Shakers, said he wanted to open up the stage to students.

Keane said he does drag because of his roots as a theater student.

“I was really bummed when I was behind the stage, but I didn’t really want to be an actor,” Keane said. “But this opportunity came along, and I performed my freshman year – and the rest is history.”

Keane said the purpose of the drag shows is to bring something different to USD.

“It also gives us an opportunity to raise money for our organizations,” Keane said. “Other than SGA funds, this is our big fundraiser in order for us to take students on different trips or do other things on campus.”

William Kayser, Spectrum’s president, has helped coordinate the drag shows for the past two years.

“It’s good entertainment,” Kayser said. “Everyone who comes usually really enjoys it, and they always come back.”

Amanda Schedler, a sophomore English and German double major, said Wednesday’s show was the first drag performance she attended.

Schedler said she was surprised USD hosts the drag shows.

“I don’t know any other colleges that do that in this area,” Schedler said. “I’m really happy that they’re doing something like this. I like that they’re raising awareness for other issues, too.”

Kayser said all USD students should feel welcome to attend the drag shows.

“I know that there are a lot of USD students who are like, ‘I wish I could go, it sounds like so much fun,’” Kayser said. “But, just do it. It’s a once in a lifetime chance. You should just do it.”

DRAG SHOW from The Volante on Vimeo.