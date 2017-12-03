Coyotes lose in second playoffs game 42-54

After a victory against Nicholls State in the first round of the FCS playoffs, the Coyotes were unable to defeat No. 5 ranked Sam Houston State at Saturday’s game in Huntsville, TX. The Coyotes walked away 42-54.

Named the two best quarterbacks in the playoffs for SHS and USD, Jeremiah Briscoe and Chris Streveler both put on impressive shows, according to GoYotes.

Streveler broke the record for most scoring yards at Saturday’s game (520 passing, 51 rushing). Streveler walked away with another record — the USD quarterback has the most single-season passing yards in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 4,854 yards.

Senior Brandt Van Roekel broke a program record of 234 yards with 11 receptions. Van Roekel scored for a 42-yard touchdown catch as well.

Senior Josh Hale scored in the first half, a 5-yard pass from Streveler. Freshman Kody Case scored in the second quarter, a 34-yard pass from Streveler. Though SHS scored back to back to back in the second quarter, the third was a rush for the Coyotes with a touchdown from Van Roekel and junior Shamar Jackson, a 42- and 19-yard pass from Streveler, respectively.

Streveler scored himself at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and the final Coyote score was from senior Alonge Brooks, a 58-yard pass from Streveler.

The Coyote football team finishes 8-5 in the season.