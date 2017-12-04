People of the Pack: Morgan Eggers

Logan Rahn | The Volante

Morgan Eggers is a junior communication sciences & disorders and psychology double major.

Devin Martin: What are your plans for finals week?

Morgan Eggers: Just trying to really study hard and make sure everything goes smooth for my finals. I have quite a few this year so I am trying to make sure I do good on them and bring up some grades.

DM: What is your hardest class and final you might have to take?

ME: Especially with communication sciences & disorders, I do a lot of clinical work and some of the testing for that is pretty hard because it is very hands-on (with some) of the clinic work. And then with psychology it’s just a lot of content. With being a junior, the classes I’m in are a little bit harder than they were in the past years.

DM: Can you explain some of the clinical work you have done so far?

ME: In the classes I’m taking currently, it’s clinical methods. So as a communication sciences & disorders major, you’re going into either ideology or speech pathology. So it’s actually watching the clinics and observing how you would be doing your work like the therapies in the future.

DM: What have you learned from that experience?

ME: This is definitely what I want to do and it kind of helps me to get ideas about my own clinic in the future and how I would want to run things. Seeing the clients that we have now with the different disorders and things like that maybe getting tips and tricks for when I start my own practice.

DM: When did you commit to these majors?

ME: I came in with a communication sciences & disorders major and came in with a psychology minor. And just this semester I bumped up psychology to a double major just because the class load wasn’t as bad and I figured it would add as an extra boost for me in the workforce.

DM: Lastly, what advice do you have for students studying for finals?

ME: I would say don’t wait until the last minute for sure. If you have one on this day and three next week, don’t wait until that one is over. Start as soon as you can, do a little bit more every day so you’re not cramming for the last day.