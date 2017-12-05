USD student wins $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper challenge

Sawyer Stevens, a junior medical biology student, won the Dr. Pepper challenge on Saturday night at the Big Ten championship game. Submitted photo | The Volante

Sawyer Stevens, a junior medical biology major, received a check for $100,000 in tuition after winning the Dr. Pepper challenge at the Big Ten championship game Saturday night.

Stevens heard about the scholarship through an ad on a website. He said he’s thankful for the scholarship so he doesn’t have to worry about paying for medical school.

He’s interested in becoming a pediatric neurosurgeon after he was involved in a school bus collision in the fifth grade.

“It was my experiences with a variety of pediatric doctors that really started my passion for the medical field,” he said. “That’s where I think I can give back the most with my life.”

Since winning the challenge, Sawyers has received criticism for his technique of using a two-handed chest pass to throw the footballs. He said it doesn’t faze him.

“I just think it’s kind of funny,” he said. “When I feel real down and low in the dumps after reading (a tweet), I can just look over to the hundred thousand dollar check and that kind of cheers me on.”