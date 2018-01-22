UPDATED: Classes cancelled this Monday due to weatherCampus

UPDATED: Classes cancelled this Monday due to weather

January 22nd, 2018 Campus, Student Life comments

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest

Sunday night

Classes on the USD campus have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 22 due to an approaching snow storm.

According to the university’s website, the campus will remain open and non-instructional personnel should use their best judgment to report for work.

The wellness center and the dining hall will be opening at 8:00 a.m instead of their regular scheduled time.

All university employees are also to submit their timesheets by 10 a.m. Monday.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Monday – 1:53 p.m.

A media announcement sent out by the university on Monday afternoon said the last time classes were canceled for weather was at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 of last year and that classes resumed at noon the next day.

The announcement said the university had more warning with this storm.

“The weather forecasts this time had predicted a big storm for a couple of days ahead, and it was due to hit Sunday night. Instead of waiting for morning — when people might already be commuting — we had enough information to cancel on Sunday afternoon,” the announcement said.

The university is hoping to announce when they will re-open later today.

“Now we have to see how the storm progresses and decide when to re-open. Let’s hope we have definite information on the storm so we can make a decision later today,” the announcement said.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest

Devin Martin is a sophomore at the University of South Dakota studying media/journalism and political science. He is from Chicago, is the news presentation editor for The Volante and a news anchor for Coyote News.

Related Posts

Facebook Comments

© The Volante 2015. All rights reserved.