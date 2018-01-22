UPDATED: Classes cancelled this Monday due to weather

Sunday night

Classes on the USD campus have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 22 due to an approaching snow storm.

According to the university’s website, the campus will remain open and non-instructional personnel should use their best judgment to report for work.

The wellness center and the dining hall will be opening at 8:00 a.m instead of their regular scheduled time.

All university employees are also to submit their timesheets by 10 a.m. Monday.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Monday – 1:53 p.m.

A media announcement sent out by the university on Monday afternoon said the last time classes were canceled for weather was at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 of last year and that classes resumed at noon the next day.

The announcement said the university had more warning with this storm.

“The weather forecasts this time had predicted a big storm for a couple of days ahead, and it was due to hit Sunday night. Instead of waiting for morning — when people might already be commuting — we had enough information to cancel on Sunday afternoon,” the announcement said.

The university is hoping to announce when they will re-open later today.

“Now we have to see how the storm progresses and decide when to re-open. Let’s hope we have definite information on the storm so we can make a decision later today,” the announcement said.