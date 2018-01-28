Coyote basketball teams see loss and win at Denver

At a double-header in Denver Colorado the Coyote basketball teams walked away with a win and a loss.

Women’s basketball

The women’s team played first at 2 p.m., beating the Denver Pioneers 82-60. The women remain undefeated in the Summit League, and currently sit at a number one ranking.

Top scorers for the women’s team were juniors Allison Arens and Jaycee Bradley with 17 points each, followed by sophomore Ciara Duffy with 16 and redshirt senior Jasmine Trimboli with 7.

The women’s 11-game streak is tied for fifth in the nation, according to GoYotes.

The Coyote women host Western Illinois Thursday at home in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

The Coyote men suffered their first Summit League road loss by almost 20 points at Denver, with the Pioneers winning 68-84.

The men’s team were number one after their win against South Dakota State University Wednesday night, and now sit at number two with a 6-2 record for the Summit League.

Junior Tyler Hagedorn led the team with the highest scoring points with 16, followed by junior Matt Mooney with 14 and sophomore Triston Simpson with 12.

The Coyote men travel to Western Illinois to take on the Leathernecks Thursday at 7 p.m.