Coyote Capital manages over $2 million in stocks

Coyote Capital Management (CCM), a student-managed investment organization, started in 2001 with a $10,000 donation from the First Dakota National Bank in Yankton, South Dakota. Through other donations and their earnings from investments, the organization is now managing $2 million.

The group manages and invests money into the stock market for two clients, the Beacom School of Business and the USD Foundation. At the beginning of the month, their total assets exceeded $2 million.

CCM president Sophia Lima, a sophomore accounting major, said she’s proud of what the students in the organization have been able to accomplish.

“It’s quite impressive that we’ve gotten to $2 million,” Lima said. “It’s an attribute to how successful the business programs are here at USD and how dedicated the members are to go outside of class time to put all this time into the organization.”

The group is organized like the S&P 500, which is a stock index of 500 companies. The group has different sectors, which are financials, technology, telecom, healthcare, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, diversified industrials and natural resources.

“We break down students into those sectors, and they’re in charge of watching the stocks that we currently have and making sure that nothing is coming up that would hurt our position in the firm,” Lima said. “(They decide) if we should invest more into them or back out.”

After students in a particular sector decide how much stake they want in a company, they present and justify their ideas to student senior analysts. These analysts are appointed by the existing senior analysts, and they act as the voting members of the organization.

“The senior analysts decide if it’s a good idea, and they will vote it through,” Lima said. “An advisor will then go and purchase the stock, and then it’s in the portfolio.”

Lima said she hopes to see more growth for CCM in the upcoming years.

“Since we are managing money for other people, they do expect to see growth,” Lima said. “That’s why they’ve entrusted us with so much money to manage as college students.”

Lima said this organization is a way for students to benefit from their own profitable investments.

“Most of (the money) stays in our fund and is used to be reinvested, but a portion is taken out every year and given back to Beacom (School of Business) in form of scholarships,” Lima said.

A majority of the members of CCM are business students, but vice president Sam Giessinger, a junior studying finance and business analytics, said students of any major are welcome to join.

“We have mostly finance, accounting, economics (students) but we have some marketing,” Giessinger said. “In the past, we have had law students, and we’ve had medical students who just want to learn about investments.”

Secretary Carson Zubke, a first-year studying finance, said the group has helped him prepare for his professional career.

"It really just opens your eyes up to how much really goes into the investment process and it really helps you develop professionally," Zubke said. "(It teaches) how to present yourself to people and how to educationally discuss what is going on in the stock market."

