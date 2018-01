On Thursday, January 25, the Coyote womens basketball team traveled to Brookings to play South Dakota State University. The Coyotes defeated the Jackrabbits, 67-61 to remain undefeated in the Summit League and defend their number one ranking over the no. 2 Jackrabbits. The Coyote women are back in action at the University of Denver on January 27 at 2 pm.

Here are some stats from the game: