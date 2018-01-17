Golden Eagles fall to Coyotes

The Coyotes upset the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 82-70 Wednesday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Logan Rahn | The Volante

The Coyote men’s basketball team has earned another season win, beating the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 70-82 Wednesday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. This makes their record 16-5.

Junior Matt Mooney led the Coyotes in scoring with 19 points followed by junior Tyler Hagedorn with 14.

Top scorers for Oral Roberts were Same Kearns with 18 points, followed by Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Austin Ruder with 12 points each.

Head coach Craig Smith said at a press conference the Coyotes did a great job defending and working as a team.

“We got down 6-0 to start the game but then I thought we really went into an attack mode, both offensively and defensively,” Smith said. “We made some shots and really shared the ball well.”

The Coyotes travel to the University of Nebraska Omaha for their next game on Saturday.