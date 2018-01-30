Law school staying in Vermillion, changes ahead

With the law school staying in Vermillion, changes are coming to update the building. Molly Schiermeyer / The Volante

After a series of meetings and a special task force creation, the decision was made to keep the core of USD’s law school in Vermillion. Now, the law school is looking forward to a new compliance-oriented program and updated renovations.

A compliance-oriented program in Sioux Falls will allow law students to gain experience working for finance and health care companies with adjunct professors providing instruction.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is setting aside funding to expand opportunities for law education in Sioux Falls. The program will allow law students to make connections with the finance and healthcare industries as well as allow for credit towards their degrees.

Morgan Nelson, president of the USD Student Bar Association, said moving the law school to Sioux Falls would have been beneficial for students.

“Many students have spouses and families move to Vermillion specifically for the intention of furthering their education,” Nelson said. “If the law school was in Sioux Falls, these students would be able to attend law school and find work immediately afterwards.”

Nelson said the compliance-oriented program would offer students different opportunities.

“While it may sound beneficial for law students to work in Sioux Falls with these companies, they are specifically not working in the legal field, which is their intended future occupation,” Nelson said.

Thomas Geu, dean of the law school, said the cost of moving the law school and the joint degree program were reasons for the law school’s stay.

“The decision to keep the law school in Vermillion was made based on the cost of moving to Sioux Falls and the need for the community on the USD campus,” Geu said. “Currently, we have a joint degree program which allows students to earn their master’s degree alongside their juris doctor.”

Looking into the future, in terms of scholarships for current and incoming law students, the task force discussed the possibility of creating three full-ride scholarships with donations from donors. There’s also a possibility of lowering the cost for out-of-state students by granting them in-state tuition.

“By allowing prospective out-of-state students from nearby states like Minnesota and Iowa to have a lower cost in tuition, this increases the value of our law school,” Geu said, “This also allows a more diverse, competitive environment that allows for a fuller menu of courses.”

At the task force meetings, there was also talk on updating the current facility. Possible plans include renovations to improve the physical space of the law school with a new commons area and a room for bar examination preparation.

Kate Katterhagen, an English major, is considering the USD law school as an option for her future.

“I am glad to hear the decision was made to keep the USD law school in Vermillion,” she said. “It’s close to my hometown of Yankton. Also, this allows smaller communities to benefit with new lawyers concentrated throughout the state instead of just in Sioux Falls.”