People of the Pack: Jacob Safranek

Molly Sperlich / The Volante

Jacob Safranek is a sophomore secondary education and English double major.

Molly Sperlich: Did you enjoy your Christmas break?

Jacob Safranek: Yeah, it was pretty fun.

MS: Did you go anywhere special?

JS: No, not really. My boyfriend came to visit me so we just went into Omaha and I showed him around.

MS: Were you ready to come back to Vermillion, or do you wish break lasted longer?

JS: Yeah, my town is really small and boring, so I was definitely ready to come back.

MS: Are you excited for your classes this semester, or a little nervous?

JS: I’m really excited for my classes. All the classes I’m in seem really interesting.

MS: What are you most looking forward to this semester?

JS: Last semester I had to write tons of essays for my classes and this semester is more reading. So, I’m excited to spend more time reading instead of writing papers.

MS: Lastly, what was the best Christmas present you got?

JS: My mom got me tickets to Lana Del Rey in Minneapolis at the beginning of January and it was so awesome!