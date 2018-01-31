People of the Pack: Taya Devine

Taya Devine is a first-year biology major from Rapid City, SD.
Molly Sperlich: Where is your favorite place to eat in the MUC and what do you get there?
Taya Devine: I’d have to say Qdoba and I always get a quesadilla.
MS: So, you said you’re a biology major, what are your plans after graduation?
TD: I want to go to graduate school.
MS: Do you have any idea where you want to go, have you considered USD’s graduate program?
TD: I’m not sure where I’d like to go. I would like to go to Germany, but I know USD has a really good grad school, so I’m keeping my options open.
MS: Are you involved in any student organizations on campus?
TD: I am in the Sound of USD marching band and a part of women in STEM.
MS: What is your favorite band or artist?
TD: Probably Walk the Moon.
MS: Do you have a favorite song by them?
TD: That’s really hard I love so many of their songs, but I’d have to say their song “Shiver Shiver.”
MS: What is your favorite Netflix series at the moment?
TD: Not gonna lie, “Voltron Legendary Defender” because I am an anime nerd, but I also really like “Stranger Things.”
MS: Lastly, if you could describe yourself in one word what would it be?
TD: Inquiring, I ask a lot of questions.