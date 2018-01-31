People of the Pack: Taya Devine

Molly Sperlich | The Volante

Taya Devine is a first-year biology major from Rapid City, SD.

Molly Sperlich: Where is your favorite place to eat in the MUC and what do you get there?

Taya Devine: I’d have to say Qdoba and I always get a quesadilla.

MS: So, you said you’re a biology major, what are your plans after graduation?

TD: I want to go to graduate school.

MS: Do you have any idea where you want to go, have you considered USD’s graduate program?

TD: I’m not sure where I’d like to go. I would like to go to Germany, but I know USD has a really good grad school, so I’m keeping my options open.

MS: Are you involved in any student organizations on campus?

TD: I am in the Sound of USD marching band and a part of women in STEM.

MS: What is your favorite band or artist?

TD: Probably Walk the Moon.

MS: Do you have a favorite song by them?

TD: That’s really hard I love so many of their songs, but I’d have to say their song “Shiver Shiver.”

MS: What is your favorite Netflix series at the moment?

TD: Not gonna lie, “Voltron Legendary Defender” because I am an anime nerd, but I also really like “Stranger Things.”

MS: Lastly, if you could describe yourself in one word what would it be?

TD: Inquiring, I ask a lot of questions.