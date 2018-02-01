Coyote men’s basketball team dominates Western Illinois Leathernecks

The men’s basketball team traveled to Macomb, Ill. to take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Thursday night.

The Coyotes earned their 19th season win against the Leathernecks with the final score of 80-54.

Putting up the most points for the Coyotes was Tyler Hagedorn with 19 points, followed by Matt Mooney with 12 points and Tyler Peterson with 10. For the Leathernecks, C.J. Duff had the most points with 13, and Kobe Webster, Dalan Ancrum and Issac Johnson all had nine points.

On Saturday the men’s team will be in Fargo ND., to play North Dakota State University.