Coyote women remain undefeated 13-0

Sophomore Madison McKeever makes a play against Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Logan Rahn | The Volante

The Coyote women added another Summit League win to their record by defeating the Golden Eagle Oral Roberts 72-55.

On Senior Saturday the Golden Eagles (6-7) traveled to the Sanford Coyote Sport Center to take on the undefeated Coyotes (13-0). The women’s team came out slow, but continued their 17 game win streak.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said the game was a “hard fought battle” between the two teams.

Senior Saturday started off by honoring the seniors on the team with a message from head coach Plitzuweit. Seniors Jasmine Trimboli, Kate Liveringhouse and Caitlin Duffy received their framed jerseys and were accompanied to the court by their families.

The game started very fast-paced with a hard defense on both sides. The Coyotes were the first to put points up on the board, but by the end of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles were leading 17-11.

Both teams struggled to make shots in the first half, the Coyotes only making 30 percent of their attempted shots. The Golden Eagles managed to do a little better, shooting at 37.5 percent. The Coyotes maintained a small lead at the end of the first half, 26-22.

In the third quarter the Golden Eagles doubled their points to make 44 and the Coyotes kept the lead by making 31. The quarter ended with the Coyotes leading 57-44. In the final quarter the Coyotes kept their lead over Oral Roberts and ended the game 72-55.

Scoring the most for the Coyote women was senior Jasmine Trimboli who also had three steals. Junior Allison Arens also had three steals and 15 points, and senior Kate Liveringhouse put up 11.

For the Golden Eagles Maya Mayberry did not let an injury stop her from scoring 13 points. Faith Ihim also had 13 points and Jordan Gilbert contributed 12.

Arens said the “energy picked up a bit” in the second half of the game for the women’s team.

Liveringhouse said the defense helped when the offense wasn’t making their shots.

“You just have to depend on your defense at that point and I think we were solid in that area,” Liveringhouse said.

On Wednesday the Coyotes will be taking on the SDSU Jackrabbits at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for the South Dakota Corn Showdown Series.