Coyote women steal win in non-conference play

Sophomore guard Madison McKeever drives to the end of the court during the Coyotes' game against Doane in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday afternoon. Logan Rahn | The Volante

The Doane Tigers gave the Coyote women’s basketball team their 15th victory Saturday afternoon in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyote women won 96-54, their highest total this season.

The non-conference game was the first time in 23 years the Coyotes played the Tigers. Their last meeting in 1995 resulted in a win for the Tigers 62-67, according to GoYotes.

The first quarter had the Coyotes leading 35-14. The Tigers trailed by more than half at the end of the second quarter, and the Coyotes walked away 60-28 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Tigers scoring 44, with the Coyotes leading 79. By the fourth quarter, all Coyotes on the court scored, and the game ended 96-54.

The Coyotes, who remain undefeated in the Summit League and 21-5 overall, had 13 players step up for play time, with every player scoring. Lead-scorer for the Coyotes was junior Jaycee Bradley with 17, followed by junior Taylor Frederick with 14 and sophomore Madison McKeever with 13. The women scored 100 percent of their free throws and 53.5 percent from the floor.

Doane’s guard McKenna Dodd led the team with 22 points, with Cortney Arkfeld adding 15 to the score.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said playing Doane was a “great opportunity” after the game at a press conference.

“I thought they had some kids really step up and play extremely well,” she said. “It was certainly an opportunity to work on ourselves on different areas where we’re trying to improve.”

The Coyotes continue with conference play on the road against Omaha Wednesday. The Coyotes have three games left before the Summit League Championship in March.