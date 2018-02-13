GAF funding increase recommended for 2019 fiscal year

At the weekly SGA meeting, Sheila Gestring, USD’s VP of Finance, read the GAF funding recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year, which would increase the overall funding by $167,270. Blake Jeffers / The Volante

SGA President Teagan McNary introduced a resolution to approve increased GAF funding allocations for the 2019 fiscal year at the Student Government Association meeting on Tuesday evening.

Sheila Gestring, vice president of finance and chief operating officer, read the recommendations for the GAF funding allocations to the Senate. The proposed changes included an increase of $167,270. All GAF funding is designated specifically for extracurricular activities and student facilities.

With the increase, total GAF allocations would be $8,229,262.

Departments that would receive additional funding include fine arts and media & journalism. Organizations to receive funding include speech and debate and the Law School Bar Association. In addition, SGA’s funding would increase by $22,000.

McNary said student organizations would benefit from the increase.

“(SGA will be) allocating the money to student organizations and increasing money for safe rides,” McNary said. “The Green Fund will also see an increase from the overall increased funds for SGA.”

After reading the recommendation, Gestring said it’s important to have student input in order to properly allocate GAF funds.

“It’s a very important process, and it’s very important for students to have a voice in that process,” Gestring said.

SGA senator Malachi Petersen, a former editor-in-chief of The Volante, proposed a resolution to have representation from every college on the GAF committee in order to increase student representation. There are four student representatives currently on the committee.

Petersen said having more students on the GAF committee would help address student concerns.

“External appointments might bring more questions, more diversity and would ultimately improve the GAF committee and its deliberations,” Petersen said.