Director of university housing hired

USD officially hired a new director of university housing after a over a month long search.

Ashley Hartnett, former assistant housing director, has accepted the position of the university housing director. The decision was finalized as of last week.

John Howe, associate dean of students and head of the housing search committee, said the search process was difficult.

“The search was very competitive,” Howe said. “We had candidates nationwide and on campus… a very solid pool.”

Howe said the board of selection that hired the new director came from a diverse and dynamic background of individuals.

“We have people from disability services, people from human resources, a student and someone from admissions as well,” Howe said.

Howe said one goal of hiring a residence hall director was to have a candidate who would also be involved in the Vermillion community.

“We held a community forum alongside the interview process,” Howe said. “It’s good to know that all of the candidates walking into the interview were people you could work with. That doesn’t usually happen, especially in a job search.”

Howe said the reason Hartnett was chosen was due to her background in the housing department.

“It was an internal hire,” Howe said. “And at the end of the day, she had a strong and traditional background. (Hartnett) displayed raw skill sets here and built a very solid university housing team.”

In Hartnett’s former role as the assistant housing director, she supervised all positions including residence hall directors and resident assistants in each of the residence halls.

“She really set a track record of leadership creating and example for all of us on housing procedures,” Howe said.