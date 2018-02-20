New director of student engagement hired

Cheerleaders pump up the crowd with the "USD" cheer at a home basketball game. Logan Rahn | The Volante

USD student services has named Brooke Poppe as the new head of student engagement.

In an email with The Volante, Kim Grieve, vice president of student services and dean of students, said they hired Poppe to lead the spirit squads.

Poppe will replace Drew Ritchie, who resigned earlier this year. As the new coordinator, Poppe will be in charge of the dance and cheer teams.

Poppe previously worked at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as their head cheerleading coach while studying counseling and social psychology.

She will be working with the graduate assistant, Dakota Johnson, in leading the spirit squads.

Grieve said the squads have adjusted well and are anticipating a new beginning.

“I think they’re doing really, really well. I think they’re looking forward to having a new coach,” she said.

The cheerleading team consists of about 20 students, both men and women. They perform at football games and home basketball games for the men and women’s team. The dance squad also performs at the same events with their dance routines.