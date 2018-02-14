People of the Pack: Abigale Jensen

Abigale Jensen is a first-year nursing major from Custer, SD.

Molly Sperlich: What was the hardest part about coming to college, or the biggest thing you learned?

Abigale Jensen: It was hard keeping myself on track with my classes, and so I learned how to get better at being organized.

MS: How is Vermillion different from your hometown?

AJ: It’s definitely bigger here. I’m from a really small town, so I don’t know, there is not really much to miss.

MS: How do you feel about all the snow we have been having, do you like the winter?

AJ: Not really, it seems like home though, I’m used to a lot of snow.

MS:What is your favorite winter activity?

AJ: I like to go ice skating.

MS: Did you do competitive ice skating, or is more of a recreational thing?

AJ: No, I have never competed. I just like doing it for fun.

MS: Do you have any fun plans for spring break?

AJ: I am going to go to Des Moines with my boyfriend to see his parents.

MS: If you could go anywhere over spring break, where would you go?

AJ: I would probably go somewhere tropical because it’s so cold here, so I’d wanna go somewhere I could lay on a beach.

MS: So, is summer your favorite season?

AJ: Yes it is, you get to have a little more fun and be more carefree.

MS: Do you have a job during the summer?

AJ: Yes, I work two jobs. I am a CNA and a waitress.

MS: What’s your favorite summer activity?

AJ: I like to go hiking around Custer State Park, I guess that’s one thing I miss about home is the Black Hills.