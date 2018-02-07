People of the Pack: Alex Gerig

Alex Gerig is a senior computer science major from Venezuela.
Molly Sperlich: Have you attended USD all four years?
AG: At USD, I have been here for two and a half years.
MS: How do you like it so far?
AG: It’s not bad, the people here are nice, and most of my professors are not too bad.
MS: What do you miss most about home?
AG: I think my family most of all, and the weather.
MS: What is your favorite thing about the USD campus?
AG: There are small things that I like, I like the ambient environment here even though there’s not too many places to eat. It’s not a big campus so you can just walk around from building to building.
MS: Do you watch any football, like American football?
AG: I do. But I follow soccer, which we call real football, way more than I follow American football.
MS: Are you going to watch the Super Bowl?
AG: Probably, even though I don’t really care much about it. I’m just gonna watch because apparently, it’s something everyone does.
MS: If you could have one superpower what would it be?
AG: I wish I could teletransport.
MS: If you could eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
AG: Probably pizza.
MS: So, where is your favorite pizza place in Vermillion?
AG: I really like Domino’s, I have been to Pizza Hut a couple times but I think I like Domino’s better.