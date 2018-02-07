People of the Pack: Alex Gerig

Molly Sperlich | The Volante

Alex Gerig is a senior computer science major from Venezuela.

Molly Sperlich: Have you attended USD all four years?

AG: At USD, I have been here for two and a half years.

MS: How do you like it so far?

AG: It’s not bad, the people here are nice, and most of my professors are not too bad.

MS: What do you miss most about home?

AG: I think my family most of all, and the weather.

MS: What is your favorite thing about the USD campus?

AG: There are small things that I like, I like the ambient environment here even though there’s not too many places to eat. It’s not a big campus so you can just walk around from building to building.

MS: Do you watch any football, like American football?

AG: I do. But I follow soccer, which we call real football, way more than I follow American football.

MS: Are you going to watch the Super Bowl?

AG: Probably, even though I don’t really care much about it. I’m just gonna watch because apparently, it’s something everyone does.

MS: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

AG: I wish I could teletransport.

MS: If you could eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

AG: Probably pizza.

MS: So, where is your favorite pizza place in Vermillion?

AG: I really like Domino’s, I have been to Pizza Hut a couple times but I think I like Domino’s better.