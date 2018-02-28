People of the Pack: Emily Do

Molly Sperlich / The Volante

Molly Sperlich: Are you involved in any organizations on campus?

Emily Do: I am a member of the Alpha Phi chapter and I am a member of the CDC (Center for Diversity and Community).

MS: Do you have any leadership positions in those organizations?

ED: I do my work-study in the CDC. I help with the cultural events and help promote diversity and inclusiveness on campus.

MS: Does Alpha Phi have any events coming up?

ED: We just got done with our “Go Red Week.” It’s our philanthropy event to promote women’s heart health.

MS: Why did you decide to join Greek life?

ED: I just thought it would give me a lot opportunities to meet new people and help me get used to USD. It also provides scholarship and volunteer opportunities.

MS: What is your favorite thing about being a part of Alpha Phi?

ED: I loved “Go Red Week” because it is an entire week devoted to heart health. We put on lots of fun activities and I love attending our sisterhood events.

MS: Where is your favorite place to study on campus?

ED: I have so many, but I would say the second floor of the library or upstairs in the CDC. I can’t study in the MUC (Muenster University Center) because it is too loud.