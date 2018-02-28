People of the Pack: Emily Do

Molly Sperlich: Are you involved in any organizations on campus?
Emily Do: I am a member of the Alpha Phi chapter and I am a member of the CDC (Center for Diversity and Community).
MS: Do you have any leadership positions in those organizations?
ED: I do my work-study in the CDC. I help with the cultural events and help promote diversity and inclusiveness on campus.
MS: Does Alpha Phi have any events coming up?
ED: We just got done with our “Go Red Week.” It’s our philanthropy event to promote women’s heart health.
MS: Why did you decide to join Greek life?
ED: I just thought it would give me a lot opportunities to meet new people and help me get used to USD. It also provides scholarship and volunteer opportunities.
MS: What is your favorite thing about being a part of Alpha Phi?
ED: I loved “Go Red Week” because it is an entire week devoted to heart health. We put on lots of fun activities and I love attending our sisterhood events.
MS: Where is your favorite place to study on campus?
ED: I have so many, but I would say the second floor of the library or upstairs in the CDC. I can’t study in the MUC (Muenster University Center) because it is too loud.