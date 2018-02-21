People of the Pack: Shuo Yang

Molly Sperlich / The Volante

Shuo Yang is a sophomore business marketing major from Japan.

Molly Sperlich: What brought you to the USD campus?

Shuo Yang: I found USD online, I was Googling cheap tuition for international students and I found here.

MS: Do you like USD?

SY: Yeah I do, the people are nice here. There are not many international students which is good for me because I get to practice my English more.

MS: What is the hardest part about being away from home? What do you miss the most?

SY: My family and my friends and food.

MS: Do you have any siblings?

SY: No, I am an only child.

MS: So, what is your favorite food from Japan?

SY: It is called Okonomiyaki, they are like small pancakes but they are salty. They are really good but I can not find anything like them here.

MS:What do you hope to do when you graduate, like what is your ideal dream job?

SY: I want to find a job at a marketing firm, I don’t know where. I hope a big city like LA or New York.

MS: What are you involved with here on campus?

SY: I’m not really in any organizations, this is my first semester at USD.

MS: Where did you go last year?

SY: Last year I was in Wisconsin. I was a college student in Japan for two years, then I went to Wisconsin and now I am here.

MS: How is the weather here compared to the school you went to in Wisconsin?

SY: It’s pretty similar, the school in Wisconsin was by Lake Superior so it was really windy, here isn’t too windy.

MS: What do you like to do in Vermillion?

SY: I actually have no idea what to do in Vermillion, I guess running. I like to run outside, but it’s a little cold for that.

MS: What other hobbies do you have besides running?

SY: I watch movies a lot.

MS: Do you have a favorite movie?

SY: I like comedies a lot, I don’t really have a favorite but I like funny movies.