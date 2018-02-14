Player of the Pack: Logan Power

Logan Power gets ready to drive to the hoop. Edrich Louidor | The Volante

Basketball forward Logan Power is a junior from Lincoln, Neb., and is majoring in kinesiology and sports science.

Ali Boysen: What’s your favorite thing about being a Coyote?

Logan Power: I would say being able to hang out with the guys on this team every day and going to work with them every day. Being on this team is unlike any other team I’ve ever been on, in terms of the camaraderie and just the togetherness that we have. Just my teammates; that’s my favorite part about being a Coyote.

AB: What’s your favorite basketball memory being here at USD?

LP: I would say… that’s a tough one. For me personally, earning the scholarships. Coming in as a walk-on and earning a scholarship; that was really special.

AB: Can you describe how it felt to win against Peru State?

LP: It was good. It was really good for us to kinda just work out some stuff that we’ve been working on. Obviously, we didn’t play great in the first half, but we kind of figured it out. Going forward in the second half, it’s just about getting better every week. And every day we come into work and just try and get better and focusing on our goal of winning the Summit League tournament here in a couple weeks.

AB: What’s the best thing about being an athlete at USD?

LP: I would just say the support that we have, whether it’s from your teammates or your coaches or the fans. We have great fan support. And just being able to have the community of Vermillion behind us, I think we have a special thing here in Vermillion with USD athletics and men’s basketball in particular. I would say the entire community as a whole just makes it really special.