Player of the Pack: Taylor Frederick

Taylor Frederick is a sophomore forward on the women’s basketball team majoring in math education.
Molly Schiermeyer: Why did you choose basketball at USD (over volleyball or another school)?
Taylor Frederick: I loved the people and the small town feel. It just felt right the moment I stepped on campus.
MS: What is your favorite part about playing in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center?
TF: I love how close the fans are to us — you can just feel the energy when you are playing.
MS: What do you enjoy doing with your teammates outside of just playing basketball?
TF: Our team is just crazy. We do a lot of random things for fun.
MS: What is the most rewarding part about being a student-athlete?
TF: The most rewarding part of being a student-athlete is the people I have been able to meet. I am so fortunate to have the teammates that I do.