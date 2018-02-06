Player of the Pack: Taylor Frederick

Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

Taylor Frederick is a sophomore forward on the women’s basketball team majoring in math education.

Molly Schiermeyer: Why did you choose basketball at USD (over volleyball or another school)?

Taylor Frederick: I loved the people and the small town feel. It just felt right the moment I stepped on campus.

MS: What is your favorite part about playing in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center?

TF: I love how close the fans are to us — you can just feel the energy when you are playing.

MS: What do you enjoy doing with your teammates outside of just playing basketball?

TF: Our team is just crazy. We do a lot of random things for fun.

MS: What is the most rewarding part about being a student-athlete?

TF: The most rewarding part of being a student-athlete is the people I have been able to meet. I am so fortunate to have the teammates that I do.