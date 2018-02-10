President Abbott suffers heart attack

President Abbott suffers heart attackCampus

February 10th, 2018 Campus comments

University President James Abbott suffered a heart attack Saturday morning.

A press release from the university said he drove himself to the emergency room in Vermillion, Saturday morning. He was then airlifted to Sioux Falls where he underwent surgery.

As of Saturday afternoon, Abbott was “resting comfortably,” said Roberta Ambur, vice president for administration and technology, in the press release.

Ambur said he will remain in the hospital for a few days to undergo testing, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

In an email sent out to students, the office of the president added that no visitors are requested at this time.

Rachel Newville is a junior double majoring in media and journalism and political science at the University of South Dakota. Rachel is the Verve Presentation Editor at The Volante. She has interned at the Bemidji Pioneer in Bemidji, MN and Imagine Missions Orphanage and School in Despinos, Croix-de-Bouquets, Haiti.

