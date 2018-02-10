President Abbott suffers heart attack

University President James Abbott suffered a heart attack Saturday morning.

A press release from the university said he drove himself to the emergency room in Vermillion, Saturday morning. He was then airlifted to Sioux Falls where he underwent surgery.

As of Saturday afternoon, Abbott was “resting comfortably,” said Roberta Ambur, vice president for administration and technology, in the press release.

Ambur said he will remain in the hospital for a few days to undergo testing, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

In an email sent out to students, the office of the president added that no visitors are requested at this time.