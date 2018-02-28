Sorbe and Green elected SGA President and Vice President

Logan Rahn / The Volante

Josh Sorbe and Madison Green were elected the new president and vice president of the SGA at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sorbe and Green received 987 out of 1,554 total student votes, which is 63.5 percent of votes.

This election, the voter turnout was higher than any previous year.

“I’m glad it is growing, students should be concerned about their elected student leaders,” Green said. “I think it had to do with our campaign strategy, we made sure we represented the widest student demographic as possible.”

Sorbe said he believes this high voter turnout was due to increased student interest.

“I think that two great teams are in this year, having two great candidates and a tight race makes students more interested, and I think that had a lot to do with it,” Sorbe said.

Sorbe said he attributes their success to early preparation.

“We set our campaign team up in November and December so when January came, we had a team of about 50 people,” he said. “We posted a campaign video that instantly reached about 10,000 people on social media.”

Sorbe and Green said they want to begin by setting up a stable foundation.

“Making sure we have an executive team that’s willing to work and making sure we can administer the best Student Government Association that we can,” he said.

Sorbe and Green said they’re looking forward to representing the student body.

The team is looking forward to the transition of welcoming a new university president as President Abbott retires this spring.

“We are excited to see what the new president has in store for us and we are excited to work with them,” Green said. “Just being able to give back to the students and the university that have become home for the both of us in the past couple years.”