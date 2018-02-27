Student groups to move into North Complex commons

Construction will soon pave the way for a new office suite layout for several student services facilities in the North Complex commons area.

John Howe, associate dean of students, said offices within the Continuing Education building will be moved to North Complex. These offices include the Student Veteran Resource Center, TRIO, University Housing and the on-campus Post office.

“I know there is going to be a lot of movement and consolidation… I know this is the first part of a much larger puzzle,” Howe said.

One reason for this move is the already overcrowded Continuing Education building which houses many of student services on campus. This would allow students a more one on one experience, Howe said.

Howe said he’s optimistic that this movement will allow students easier access to services due to its much shorter distance on campus.

The construction is said to be completed at the end of 2018 but “no hammers have started yet,” Howe said.

It has been approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents, but the project is still in the planning stages.