Students present research to legislators in Pierre

Two USD students were invited to the State Capitol on Monday to present their research with 10 other students from South Dakota Board of Regents schools.

Alexandra Dolezal and Kami Pearson were nominated by faculty they work with to represent USD.

Kami Pearson, a senior psychology major, delivered her presentation “Psychological and Biological Indicators of College Students with Alcoholic Parents.”

Pearson said she enjoyed the experience because it was unlike other presentations she has done.

“I have presented my research at local regional and national conferences before,” she said.”(But) before I was presenting to people in the field, so they had a good idea of what I was talking about. These were legislators, so more to the general public. I had to change the way I was presenting to make sense to them and how it could impact the laws they are making.”

This was the 21st SDBOR and South Dakota’s Established Program to Simulate Competitive Research in Pierre.