Students shouldn’t party while they’re in college, should focus on wellness

Although I get stressed at times in college, I choose not to go out because it will affect my grades and my mood. And I’m grateful that I don’t drink alcohol or do drugs because I’ve seen the negative effects it has on social media.

There are times when I often feel resentful to be in school because of the amount of stress that goes along with being in college, and sometimes I wish that I could just let loose.

Then I remember what happens when students party in college. Students complain about grades that start to go downhill, they can’t concentrate on their work and they will skip class to sleep off their hangovers.

While it’s important to have moderation in all things, whether with school, work or socialization, it’s still important to realize that even parts of a whole can still be unhealthy.

For instance, when socialization and having fun leads to excess alcohol consumption, students might not get as much sleep as they should be getting. I know if I don’t have a certain amount of sleep, I’m not the best version of myself.

Often students with hangovers are lethargic the day after drinking, since with binge drinking, the brain needs more recovery time and sleep to function.

Declining grades come as a result of a lack of sleep. It’s almost impossible for someone who’s sleep-deprived to be able to concentrate on their assignments the next day.

Grades also start to plummet as a result of too much partying unless certain students know how to party in a smart way that won’t destroy all of their hard work.

The whole point of college is to learn how to make smart decisions for life in the future and to know when to avoid making obvious mistakes that will ruin that future in the long run.

Without concentration, there’s less chance of retaining class information, and with that, students could feel an inability to take notes in a discernible way. In essence, a lack of sleep muffles coherent thoughts.

A lack of sleep and the after effects of alcohol contribute to a negative mood, such as grumpiness or sadness that contributes towards depression.

Alcohol particularly doesn’t help in terms of depression or mental health. According to the American Addiction Centers, “the connection between alcohol and depression is undeniable.”

Consumption of alcohol not only worsens depression symptoms in someone diagnosed with it, but it can lead to depression in an otherwise typically-functioning mind.

Instead of drinking or going out to parties late at night, students can relax or relieve their stress by hanging out with a group of well-known and trusted friends that won’t peer pressure them into drinking.

Excessive partying will ruin a student’s mental health and mood as well as their grades and their amount of sleep.

Alternatives to going out include working on homework, getting plenty of sleep and socializing with close, trusted friends in a safer way than going to a party late at night or consuming copious amounts of alcohol and/or drugs.