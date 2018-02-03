USD men’s basketball team narrowly beats NDSU 76-72

The men’s basketball team traveled to Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday and added another conference win to make their record 8-2.

The Coyotes took on North Dakota State’s Bison (4-5) and came out with a close win of 76-72.

The Yotes jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the first half. They continued with a strong offense and ended the first half with the score of 44-24. Junior Trey Burch-Manning also had six steals in the first half.

In the second half NDSU cut the lead down to two points with under a minute to play. Sophomore Tyler Peterson made a three-pointer to put the Coyotes up by five.

Leading the Coyotes in points was junior Matt Mooney with 21 points, followed by senior Nick Fuller and sophomore Triston Simpson both putting up 13 points.

The Coyote men will play the Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4) on Thursday in the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center at 7 p.m.