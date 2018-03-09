Death of USD student announcedCampus

Death of USD student announced

March 9th, 2018

USD student Caitlyn Carman passed away in a car crash in Sioux Falls on Thursday according to an email sent to students Friday morning.

Carman, a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, was an elementary education major at USD and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

There has been no memorial information released at this time.

The following resources are available to students:

USD Counseling Center 605-677-5777

Dean of Students office 605-677-5331

University Police Department 605-677-5342

