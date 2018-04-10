SGA expresses displeasure with university response to parking complaints

Senator Matt Yetter proposed a resolution expressing SGA's displeasure with the university's lack of response to student complaints about parking at the weekly SGA meeting Tuesday evening. Edrick Louider / The Volante

Matt Yetter, Student Government Association senator, proposed a resolution expressing SGA’s displeasure with the university’s lack of action in regards to campus parking at the weekly SGA meeting Tuesday evening.

The resolution requested that the university take “rigorous and holistic analysis of the availability of student parking on campus.” It also requested that the chair of the university parking committee attend an upcoming SGA meeting to address questions and concerns.

Yetter said problems have risen with the university’s parking policies, specifically with availability and accessibility. He said it’s important for SGA to respond to student dissatisfaction.

“We are the Student Government Association, and they elect us to make the hard decisions and to provide a voice for the student body so that we can seek change and better policies and better outcomes for students here on campus,” Yetter said.

Also at the meeting, a resolution was proposed to appropriate funds to pay a student director to broadcast SGA meetings live. This broadcast would move the weekly meetings to the Freedom Forum in the Al Neuharth Media Center, instead of in the Muenster University Center room 216.

The meetings would be broadcasted live on Channel 21, as well as livestreamed on the Coyote News YouTube channel and Volante Facebook page.

Senator Riley Paulsen, a member of the Student Media Board, sponsored the resolution, which he said would increase SGA’s transparency.

“I think having not only a live recording, but also a recorded archive of our meetings would allow students to not only follow up with us real time, but also after the fact,” Paulsen said. “I think it holds us more accountable as senators.”

Although other senators raised concerns that the broadcasting may cause students to shy away from expressing their concerns, Paulsen said SGA meetings are already public and are able to be recorded.

“Also, I think that if students want to give us feedback, I think they want to have an impact and I think this allows them to extend their reach, as well as allow us to extend our reach,” Paulsen said. “If students are hesitant to come forward when it’s televised, then they can certainly approach their senator, and we will be more than happy to raise those concerns on their behalf.”

SGA president Josh Sorbe said although he supports the resolution, he understands both of the perspectives.

“I’m hoping that they vote to move to Freedom Forum,” Sorbe said. “I think it would be a great opportunity not only for SGA, but also for the university and the student that gets to run it.”

Also at the meeting, small organization, large organization and club sports budget allocation bills were sent to the finance committee for further review. A resolution recommending that the I.T. department allow USD graduates to continue to access their university email was also unanimously passed.