USD offers in-state tuition for Nebraska students

A reduction of $3,000 per year will be offered for transfer and freshman residents of Nebraska.

Scott Pohlson, vice president of enrollment, marketing and university relations, said the reduction of prices for Nebraska came after USD implemented in-state tuition for Iowa last year.

“We started with Iowa and some of that is population-based because Sioux City was a big population for us and they’re a decent distance from other state institutions in Iowa and that has worked remarkably well for us as an institution,” Pohlson said. “Then we wanted to prove that it would work with the Board of Regents. We gave it time, showed that it had and then we looked at the Nebraska rate.”

Pohlson said the proximity of the South Dakota-Nebraska border was put into consideration for the in-state tuition prices.

“Three years ago, we as an institution looked at our location in the state and in the region, and we determined at that point that given that we were seven miles from the Nebraska border, that we should consider a Nebraska in-state rate due to a distance factor,” Pohlson said.

The Nebraska in-state tuition prices will be offered to potential students this upcoming academic school year.