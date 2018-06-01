Bob Sutton named as CEO of Avera Health

Bob Sutton, South Dakota Board of Regents President, was named the CEO of Avera Health Thursday morning after a nationwide search.

Sutton said he is “humbled” to continue Avera’s mission.

“I am honored that the sisters who lead Avera have placed their confidence in me as the next president and CEO, and at the same time I’m humbled to follow those who have provided such tremendous leadership in the past,” Sutton said in a news release.

Sutton is currently the vice president of human resources at Avera Health and will succeed former CEO, John Porter.

Sutton is a South Dakota native and has been with Avera Health since 2013. Since his start he has held numerous positions such as regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and senior vice president of community relations.

Sutton earned his bachelors degree in Political Science and a Master’s of Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.