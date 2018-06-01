U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem to speak with Girls Staters today

By Jasmine Snow, Sacajawea Scroll

As any delegate who peaked ahead in her binder knows, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem will speak at Saturday morning’s general assembly.

In response to an email from the Sacajawea Scroll to preview Noem’s presentation, Noem’s Washington D.C. press secretary said Noem’s speech will cover her background and South Dakota priorities.

“On Saturday, Kristi plans to talk with Girls State attendees about what she has done in Congress and significant priorities for South Dakota moving forward. She’ll also discuss about her background in agriculture, and how that work ethic has influenced her time in Washington. She’ll also share her ideas of what leadership is — part of which is how to fail without being a failure. Her life motto is this: to live a life of integrity and service to others while spreading God’s love through action.

“The Congresswoman is a big believer in programs like Girls State that empower leadership in young women. She always looks forward to interacting with the next generation of female leaders.”

Despite numerous attempts to receive comments, Noem did not respond personally to the Sacajawea Scroll to answer questions about her run for governor, ads run during her campaign and topics she plans to cover in today’s speech, among other questions.