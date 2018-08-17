Move-in day 2018: Students arrive on campus

USD students and faculty arrived at the DakotaDome at 7 a.m. to welcome incoming students. Aaron Mercado | The Volante

11 a.m.

Kimberly Westemberg, first-year business major, has her room completely set up.

She said she was surprised how easy move-in day was.

“(Move-in day) was really good and mostly easy,” Westemberg said “I knew there was going to be people here to help, but I didn’t know there was going to be this many people. It was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be.”

For other first-year students, move in day has just began.

Mikayla Addison, a first year dental hygiene major, just arrived to USD after a four hour car ride.

She said she is excited to be living away from home and excited to get started in the dental hygiene program.

“I always liked going to the dentist and getting my teeth clean and then at school I worked at a dental office and that’s really what helped me decide what I wanted to do,” she said.

Ian Rice, a junior dental hygiene major, and Max Askew, a sophomore economics major, are helping with move in day for the first year.

Both Rice and Askew said their advice for incoming freshman is to enjoy this year and not worry so much.

“Don’t stress the small stuff, there is some many small things that can get freshman worked up and I know that happened to me when I transferred here,” Rice said. “Just don’t worry about the small stuff.”

10 a.m.

Over in Burgess-Norton Residence Halls, the hustle and bustle dies down and there are fewer packed cars and families rushing up the stairs.

Orlin Jones, senior medical biology major, is experiencing move-in day for the fourth time and is moving into Burgess-Norton.

Orlin Jones said he has had an easy time moving in since he knows the drill.

“I like the move-in volunteers,” Orlin Jones said. “I’m not one to complain, it’s not bad.”

Orlin Jones said he is excited about this year since it’s his senior year.

“I’m looking forward to a schedule, instead of summer,” Orlin Jones said. “It’s like something to wake up to everyday.”

Jenny Jones, Orlin’s mother, helped him move in. Jenny said moving Orlin in still comes with some challenges but she is happy to help.

“This year has been hard, but he’s so strong,” Jenny Jones said. “He takes three times the amount of stuff I do. I just follow along and smile.”

With this being the fourth time Jenny moved Orlin in, she said misses him each time but is excited to see what campus will look like on Move-In Day.

“It’s still amazing to look at all this and imagine another carload, plus some other guy with that much stuff, fitting in that closet and room,” Jenny Jones said. “They optimize space big time.”

9 a.m.

Karli Maske, a first-year education major from Freeman, South Dakota, first set foot on the USD campus this morning. Karli Maske and her mother, Dawn Maske, along with other family members, all helped move Karli into her first dorm room in Coyote Village.

Karli Maske said she’s excited about starting her college career.

“I’ve been thinking about this college for a couple of years now, so to actually be here is really nice,” Karli said. “It’s exciting. It’s a new chapter, and I’m ready for it.”

For Dawn Maske, dropping Karli off at USD was especially difficult considering she’s the first child in the family to leave home for university.

Dawn said she’s reluctant to say goodbye to daughter Karli Maske, as she can no longer be there full-time for her daughter while she’s at USD.

“(The scariest part) is that lack of protecting her anymore,” Dawn said. “A lot of her decisions are hers. She’ll do great.”

When it came to unpacking, Dawn decided to step away and let Karli make the room her own.

“I want to help set up the room but I also want to step back,” Dawn said. “Let her put her touch on instead of mine.”

8 a.m.

The parking lot of North Complex fills with packed cars and families preparing for move-in day.

Move-in day 2018 began with student volunteers arriving to the dorms at 7 a.m. The volunteers range from football players, Greek life members and AWOL students.

Maccrae Walraven, first-year theatre studies major and AWOL member moved in earlier this week and was excited to help with move-in day.

“It’s been going pretty good so far, we have had a lot of people but there is definitely still a lot more to go,” he said. “It’s been pretty fun, but it’s really sweaty and it’s only going to get hotter. Thankfully we are only here till noon.”

Walraven said it has been nice to be on campus early so he was able to become familiar with USD and all it has to offer before the rush of incoming students.

“It has been really nice to be here early because you can get to know the campus before it is really chaotic,” he said. “It’s nice because you get to know the actual campus for itself without all the people.”

Madisen Kube, first-year pre-med and psychology major, is excited to get on campus and become involved in all the social aspects USD has to offer. However, she said she is nervous for classes to start.

“I am most nervous about not doing well in my classes,” she said. “I always did really well in high school so I am most nervous that I won’t be able to do as well now that I’m in college.”

Bradie Timmins, sophomore criminal justice major, is apart of Greek life at USD and said it has been nice to help freshman this year.

“It is nice to see all the freshman and see how excited they are for moving in,” Timmins said. “Also it is nice that they get to see Greek life helping, because Greek life rocks.”