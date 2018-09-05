Fleetwood Mac is still relevant

One of my favorite bands, Fleetwood Mac has recently announced an upcoming U.S. tour.

For those of you who, for some reason, do not know who Fleetwood Mac is, I would be happy to enlighten you:

Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band, formed in London in 1967.

Many people would argue that the band peaked in the ’70s and is no longer relevant, I, however, listen to this band religiously. Here are a few reasons why I find Fleetwood Mac so fantastic.

Lindsey Buckingham

You probably will never see Lindsey Buckingham considered for the “Best Guitarists” lists you see all over the internet, which I think is pretty sad, because he really is a great guitarist.

Fleetwood Mac released “The Dance” in 1997 (a live album and DVD/VHS document of the band’s MTV Unplugged-style show). In this live concert footage, they showcase a version of the song “Big Love” where Buckingham stood on stage with an acoustic guitar, simultaneously playing both the rhythm and melody.

Stevie Nicks

Much like Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks is mentioned greatly for the band’s performance of “Rhiannon” in 1976.

Although people had heard the song on the radio many times, Nicks and Buckingham had just joined the band, and people didn’t know who she was, and this performance was a great way to introduce herself. Just when the song comes to hush and you think the song is over, the music slowly picks up again, and the performance takes a very unexpected, almost mesmerizing turn.

The Nicks-Buckingham drama and the “Rumours” album

The love affair between Nicks and Buckingham was intense and messy. Still, many people, including myself, find it hard to let go of the vision of Nicks and Buckingham together, because, let’s face it: Without the drama that came with their relationship, we would not have the pure gold that is the “Rumours” album.

“Rumours” was the 11th studio album by Fleetwood Mac, released on Feb. 7, 1977, and is arguably the band’s best album of all time. Featuring songs like “Go Your Own Way” and “The Chain,” the album was awarded a Grammy for Album of the Year (1978), a Juno Award for International Album of the Year (1978), and an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album (1978). The album was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

As of 2013, “Rumours” alone sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one the best-selling albums of all time.

“Dreams”

The song “Dreams” appears on the “Rumours” album, but I really think it deserves its own moment in the spotlight. Stevie Nicks wrote “Dreams” during a period of great romantic and emotional turmoil for the band.

Christine and John McVie were separating, and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were ending their own relationship.

“Dreams” went on to become the band’s only single to hit #1 on the pop singles chart. “Dreams” would also skyrocket “Rumours” to #1 on the U.S. album chart for 31 weeks.

These, of course, are only a few of the reasons that I love Fleetwood Mac, as I would be writing for years if I went on as long as I wanted to.

In conclusion: Yes, Fleetwood Mac is absolutely still relevant.