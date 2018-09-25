SGA discusses date change for upcoming elections

Josh Sorbe, SGA president listens as a senator gives their report. Temiloluwah Adeyemi / The Volante

USD’s Student Government Association discussed five bills and one resolution at their weekly meeting on Tuesday night.

Senators took a second look at Senate Bill 76, which was first introduced last week. This bill is to move SGA elections from Tuesday and Wednesday to Monday and Tuesday of election week.

Senator Christian Skunk, the sponsor of Bill 76, said this bill will help develop more transparency between students and SGA.

“I think this bill is a step towards transparency and honesty because we will be announcing the election of the new executive team and Senate members the night of SGA,” Skunk said.

All bills and resolutions are set to be voted on and revisited at SGA’s next meeting. Because of Dakota Days and a conference Senate members are attending, there will be no regular meeting next week.

Laura Anderton, director of sorority and fraternity life, was this week’s guest. Anderton said the new national alcohol policies beginning to be implemented in sororities and fraternities may affect Greek life at USD. The policies involve high-level alcohol being banned from Greek facilities.

“We have student leaders that care and we have a community that cares,” Anderton said. “We are able to actually have those difficult conversations and I think that’s what makes up different.”

This week’s meeting featured a casual and spirited dress code.

Once a semester the Senate is allowed to wear Coyote clothing instead of the traditional business casual they typically sport at regular meetings.

SGA President Josh Sorbe, said they offer this dress as an incentive to have senate members actively involved in campus events.

“To make sure Senate is engaging in the USD community, we will offer Coyote casual,” Sorbe said.

This semester’s event Coyote casual was based on was the 1Blue String music festival held last Friday.

“One Blue String went very well, I was very impressed,” Sorbe said. “It received a lot of press and received a lot of awareness events. Overall it was a great success, so Coyote casual is because of that.”