CDC implements ‘First Fridays’

First Fridays is a newly implemented luncheon to bolster conversations and invite people into the Center for Diversity and Community. Laura Chandler, director of the CDC, said this will be held every month and they will reach out to include different organizations.

“And we’re really just bringing people together to socialize,” Chandler said. “We’re also making special invitations for certain groups.”

The event is designed to create conversation over a meal and have more people from different organizations get to know each other.

Nikul Vias, a graduate assistant for the CDC, said it’s a way for students to “break the ice” and meet new people.

“We try to shuffle people based on their preferences to sit at random tables so they can (get to) people they’ve never met and then it helps them to build their communication skills,” Vias said.

The event isn’t solely for students, but open for faculty as well. At the last First Friday many student services staff members stopped by the CDC for lunch and conversation.

Vias said having faculty also come and contribute is a benefit to students.

“It helps create the environment that is open to all, which can be a comfortable zone for the students to speak their concerns,” Vias said.

The CDC will continue to promote First Fridays on social media every month to increase people participating in the monthly social luncheon.