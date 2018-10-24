People of the Pack: Hannah Bullerman

Hannah Bullerman is a first year business major from Adrian, MN. Sara Capiello | The Volante

Sara Cappiello: What are you involved in on campus?

Hannah Bullerman: Not a lot. I do intramural basketball and volleyball.

SC: Why did you choose those activities in particular?

HB: I played basketball and volleyball in high school. It was fun for what I got to play since I was in a boot for a while so I didn’t get to play much. But you get to meet new people doing it.

SC: How has your first semester at USD been so far?

HB: It’s been all right. I don’t know if I like the whole college thing.

SC: What has been hard about it?

HB: I think adapting to not being home and the course loads are way harder than high school. I’m an hour and a half from home.



SC: Has anything been easy about the transition to college?

HB: I’ve actually made a lot of friends. I didn’t think that would be easy but it was.

SC: Why did you choose USD?

HB: I wanted to go into business and they have a really good business program. I eventually want to go back to my family farm and help out there.

SC: What goals do you have for this semester or what else are you looking forward to?

HB: My only goal is to make it to Christmas break and pass finals. I also want to enjoy myself and have fun.

SC: With Halloween coming up next week, do you have any plans?

HB: Me and a bunch of my friends are going to dress up and go out. I don’t know what we’re going as yet, but it’ll be fun.