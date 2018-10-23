Player of the Pack: Laurel Ketelhut

Laurel Ketelhut throws at South Dakota State. Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

Laurel Ketelhut is a junior thrower majoring in media & journalism from Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Molly Schiermeyer: What is your favorite part about throwing hammer?

Laurel Ketelhut: No matter how good you get at hammer there is always something you can be working on. There is always growth that’s going to happen.

MS: How did you become interested in videography?

LK: I wanted to go to school for marine biology and combine the two because I love National Geographic. When I realized I couldn’t go to school on the coast, I decided to focus on videography more because I absolutely love it, it’s so creative.

MS: How does videography and throwing mix in your life?

LK: I actually just did a promo video for the throws squad. There are so many great videos you can get with throwing with all the little techniques, like the footwork. It makes great video and I love getting to hype up my team.

MS: What is your dream job?

LK: Right now I really don’t have a specific job in mind. But I think cinematography or directing would be awesome, like doing documentaries or something really creative.

MS: What is your pre-meet superstition?

LK: You know, I have been really trying to figure that out because in high school I would eat a bunch of candy and get a big sugar rush. But I found in college I had to focus more on little things and with a sugar rush I couldn’t do that.